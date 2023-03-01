Roadway Closed After Freight Train Collides With Car in Hollywood

Police are at the scene of an early morning crash Wednesday in Hollywood after a freight train collided with a vehicle and caused a roadway in the area to be closed.

The crash took place before 4 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Pembroke Road just west of I-95. Hollywood Police and Pembroke Park Police were both at the scene.

The car involved suffered massive damage, but police did not release information on injuries at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid Pembroke Road for much of the morning as an investigation continues. Tri-Rail said its trains are also experiencing delays and a bus bridge would be in place from Golden Glades to Hollywood stations.