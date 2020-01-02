First Alert Traffic

Roadway Connecting Miami-Dade, Bal Harbour Closed for Repairs

The nearly 70-year-old structure, which spans six miles, was declared structurally obsolete in 2013 by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Generic Road Closed
Getty Image

Barrier with road closed sign, low angle view

" data-ellipsis="false">

Drivers who take a major roadway connecting mainland Miami-Dade County to Bal Harbour will be looking for a new route for the time being.

The Broad Causeway Bridge has been closed until further notice for repairs, according to the town government of Bal Harbour. The town approved a restoration project costing nearly $11.5 million back in 2014.

The nearly 70-year-old structure, which spans six miles and connects Biscayne Boulevard to the northeastern islands of Bay Harbor as well as the Bal Harbour Shops, was declared structurally obsolete in 2013 by the Florida Department of Transportation according to the Miami Herald.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Great White Shark Caught Near Fort Lauderdale, First Babies Born in 2020

Florida 41 mins ago

Former Florida Mayor Found Guilty in Scheme With Predecessor

Officials did not say how long the road will be closed for.

This article tagged under:

First Alert Traffic
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us