Roadway Connecting Miami-Dade, Bal Harbour Closed for Repairs

Drivers who take a major roadway connecting mainland Miami-Dade County to Bal Harbour will be looking for a new route for the time being.

The Broad Causeway Bridge has been closed until further notice for repairs, according to the town government of Bal Harbour. The town approved a restoration project costing nearly $11.5 million back in 2014.

The nearly 70-year-old structure, which spans six miles and connects Biscayne Boulevard to the northeastern islands of Bay Harbor as well as the Bal Harbour Shops, was declared structurally obsolete in 2013 by the Florida Department of Transportation according to the Miami Herald.

Officials did not say how long the road will be closed for.