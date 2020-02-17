First Alert Traffic

Roadways Closed After Horrific Car Crash in Miami Gardens

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 209th Street in Miami Gardens just after 9:30 a.m.

Officers have shut down an intersection in Northeast Miami-Dade after a horrific multi-car crash Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 209th Street in Miami Gardens just after 9:30 a.m., where at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to a witness, two cars were allegedly drag racing northbound when one of the vehicles lost control and flipped into the southbound lanes and clipped one car before crashing into another.

Officials have not released any information on the crash, including injuries or any possible fatalities, or how long the roadway would be closed.

