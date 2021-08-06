Robber Points Gun at Pregnant Miami Beach Woman, Steals Rent Money: Police

Miami Beach Police are looking for a person they say pulled a gun on a man and his pregnant wife before taking money they had just withdrawn from the bank to pay their rent.

A report shows the incident took place Tuesday, when 29-year-old Eli Sarceno and his 24-year-old wife, Kimberlyn Hernandez, were walking north on Pennsylvania Court to their apartment near Euclid Avenue after taking $600 from a nearby ATM.

The couple told police a person approached them and pulled out a firearm, pointing it at the six-month pregnant Hernandez and demanding the money.

Hernandez handed the money over to the robber, who later hit Sarceno in the face before fleeing the scene.

Sarceno fell over a scooter and suffered a cut on his nose. He was treated at the scene and not hospitalized. Hernandez was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.