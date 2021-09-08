Robbers Steal Car After Holding Man at Gunpoint at SW Miami-Dade Gas Station

Police are searching for three alleged armed robbers who held a man at gunpoint and stole his car early Wednesday morning at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the Wawa located near the intersection of Southwest 24th Street and 69th Avenue after three men reportedly stole a 2000 Dodge Charger and fled the scene.

Officers later spotted the car traveling westbound on Kendall Drive, finding it in the parking lot of a LA Fitness gym. None of the suspected robbers were at that scene.

The victim reportedly told police his work badge from a nuclear facility in the area and wallet were inside the car when it was stolen, but police did not say if they had been found.

Officers have not released any information on the suspects at this time.

