Robbery suspect caught hiding in NBC6 reporter's backyard in Fort Lauderdale

An all-out search for an armed robbery suspect in Fort Lauderdale ended with a man in handcuffs at the home of NBC6 Reporter Marissa Bagg.

Bagg watched as police cornered the suspect at her home on Thursday.

“We should probably not go outside,” Bagg says in a cellphone video she recorded as Fort Lauderdale Police swarmed her home.

What caught her eye was an officer in the driveway with his gun drawn, staring through the fence on the side of her house. Seconds later, another officer pulled up and took a K-9 from the backseat of his car. That’s when Bagg realized police were eyeing her husband in the backyard.

“I was on the phone, my dad was calling me in, I waved him off because I was on a phone call, and he said no, get in here now,” said Oded Eshel, Bagg’s husband.

Ring camera video shows the exchange with police as Bagg alerted them that it was her husband — not the suspect — they were looking at.

“That’s your husband?” an officer says on the Ring camera. “Go get your husband, tell him to come in.”

“He’s inside, he’s inside,” Bagg says a few moments later.

Once the family was inside, the K-9 unit cased the backyard with guns drawn to search for the suspect.

Two minutes later, they escorted a man down the driveway in handcuffs. Police found him hiding along the side of the house near the shed.

“Holy crap, you guys got him,” Eshel says.

“In your backyard,” an officer replies. “So your neighbor said he just jumped the fence and I saw you moving, and I thought, I’ve got him right here. Luckily your wife came outside, 'cause the dog was coming in.”

Police said the suspect robbed the Star America Food & Deli on East Oakland Park Boulevard minutes earlier. Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect walking in at around 11:30 a.m. The store clerk said he had his hand in his black sweatshirt pocket and said he had a gun. The video then shows the suspect grabbing cash from the register and leaving.

“I’m grateful the police got here quickly, apprehended the suspect, that everyone in our family was safe. Everything turned out OK and you saved me from getting a K-9 (released) on me,” Eshel said.

Fort Lauderdale Police have not released the name of the suspect. No one was injured.