Robbery suspect wanted after escaping custody in Lauderhill: Police

A woman who's a suspect in a robbery is being sought after she escaped custody in Lauderhill, officials said.

Phybian Walker is a suspect in the robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Northwest 56th Avenue, police said.

According to police, she escaped from police custody after being interviewed.

Authorities on Wednesday released a flyer with Walker's photo that offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward Crime Stoppers Flyer for Phybian Walker

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.