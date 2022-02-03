Robbery Suspects Followed Victim From Bank, Returned Next Day: Miami-Dade Police

A pair of armed robbery suspects accused of following their alleged victim after he made a bank withdrawal were arrested after they returned to the same bank the next day, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Tyrese Lamar Blue, 20, and Larry Jahiem White, 19, were arrested Wednesday on armed robbery charges, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to police, the 59-year-old victim had gone to the TD Bank at 9201 West Flagler Street Tuesday morning and withdrew $640 in cash before driving to a nearby laundromat.

Police said White had been inside the bank at the same time as the victim, and that White and Blue followed the victim to the laundromat.

While the victim was sitting in his car outside the laundromat, Blue robbed him at gunpoint while White acted as a lookout, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in White's black Chrysler 300, police said.

Then on Wednesday, employees spotted White back inside the bank, and called police.

A large number of officers responded and surrounded the bank before taking White and Blue into custody.

Officers in tactical gear and with weapons drawn could be seen entering the bank, as nearby roads were shut down and schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The bank was evacuated and SWAT responded to search for a possible third suspect but none was found, police said.

After they were taken into custody, White and Blue confessed to the armed robbery, and White said the gun used was still in his car, an arrest report said.

Both were booked into jail, where they remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.