Robbery Suspects Sought After Shootout at Pembroke Pines Bank

Police are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects who were involved in a shootout with a victim outside a bank in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the Chase Bank at 711 N. University Drive, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

The victim had used the ATM and was returning to his car when the two suspects, including one who was armed, approached him. Fearing for his life the victim grabbed a gun from his car, and the victim and armed suspect exchanged multiple rounds in the bank parking lot, officials said.

The victim wasn't injured, and it was unknown if either suspect was struck. Two nearby cars and a bank window were struck by bullets, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene on foot, and authorities who responded to the scene searched but were unable to find them. A witness aid the suspects got into a 4-door car, possibly an older model Honda Civic, that had two other men inside.

It's believed the suspects could be linked to two similar robberies that happened in Hollywood just before the bank shootout, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.