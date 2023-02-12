Roberto Clemente Book Among 1 Million Titles Removed from Florida Public Schools

Controversies over books placed in school libraries have raged for decades, all over the country. However, fueled by new laws, the issue is rising again in Florida.

A book about late Afro-Puerto Rican MLB legend Roberto Clemente can't be found in the shelves of public school libraries in Florida's Duval County these days, NBC News noted.

“Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” by Jonah Winter and Raúl Colón — and other books about Latino figures such as the late Afro-Cuban salsa singer Celia Cruz and Justice Sonia Sotomayor — are among the more than 1 million titles that have been "covered or stored and paused for student use” at the Duval County Public Schools District, according to Chief Academic Officer Paula Renfro, NBC News reported.

School officials are in the process of determining if such books comply with state laws and can be included in school libraries.