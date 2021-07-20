Rolling Loud Music Festival Returning to Hard Rock Stadium Friday; Street Closures Expected

Rap and hip-hop music fans have reason to celebrate - the Rolling Loud music festival will be making its return to South Florida this weekend.

The three-day festival will take place July 23rd-25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased traffic is expected throughout Miami Beach as festivalgoers visit the community, but the city has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and enjoyment of visitors and residents alike.

To better manage traffic and potential gridlock issues in the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth neighborhoods, from 6th street to 15th street on the west side of Washington Avenue and the south side of 5th street from Lenox to Washington avenues will limit traffic into residential areas.

License Plate Readers will be deployed on the 5th street and 41st street corridors starting at 4 p.m. each day from Friday through Sunday.

To accommodate LPRs on the evenings, the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways will only have one eastbound lane open for travel starting at 9:30 p.m. until early morning hours the following day.

Residents are encouraged to use the Venetian Causeway if they plan on returning to the city during these hours.

The 100 and 200 blocks from 5 to 15 streets will also closed to traffic.

This Friday through Sunday, a flat parking rate of $20 per vehicle will be imposed in all city parking garages in the Art Deco Cultural District except for access cardholders and residents. No in/out will be permitted.

For more information on how traffic will be impacted during the festival click here.