Rolling Loud returns to Miami on July 21. Here's what you should know

One of the top hip hop music festivals, Rolling Loud, will make its annual raucous return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from July 21-23.

Rolling Loud originated in South Florida in 2015, but it's grown to include New York, Portugal, California, Thailand, and more.

Over 200,000 people attended the festival in 2019, according to organizers.

Who will perform?

Headliners Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky are set to perform on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Other artists include Ice Spice, a Bronx-based rapper dubbed the "people's princess" by fans, South Florida's own rapper-businessman Kodak Black, and U.K. sensation Central Cee.

Last year, Kodak Black was arrested one week prior to the festival. Police found 31 oxycodone tablets in the rapper's vehicle, and he was released on bond.

Kodak Black was also arrested during Rolling Loud in 2019 on firearm charges.

Over 75 artists will perform throughout the weekend.

Pre-festival events

The Miami Heat Basketball Clinic teaming up with Rolling Loud to host 50 local children from After-School All-Stars on the basketball courts.

The event will occur on Wednesday at the Rolling Loud festival grounds.

Boys and Girls Club members will receive free skateboards from DGK, a popular skateboard brand, as part of a community engagement activity on Thursday.

Skateboards (and safety equipment!) will be given to 50 kids that have been pre-selected, and a skate clinic will occur afterward.

The event will occur from 12 until 1:30 p.m., at 9475 SW 88th Street in Miami.

What can I bring?

Concert-goers can bring one 32 oz. non-metal water bottle per person.

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12.”

For the full list of what can and cannot be brought into the venue, click here.

Acceptable forms of I.D.

Passports, drivers' licenses, and other official government-issued forms of I.D. are considered accpetable.

Click here to view the full list of acceptable and unacceptable forms of I.D.