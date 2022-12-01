Rollover Crash Closes NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

An early morning rollover crash Thursday on Florida's Turnpike had all lanes closed in Broward County.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes around Sunrise Boulevard before 6 a.m. and involved a box truck that reportedly as carrying food products that spilled on the roadway.

Police have not released details on the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.