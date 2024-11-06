Cat, people treated after rollover crash on Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach

A rollover crash in Hallandale Beach on Wednesday left people hurt and closed northbound Federal Highway, according to police.

Hallandale Beach police said the people involved in the crash in the 100 block of North Federal Highway suffered minor injuries. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

More information on who the victims are was not immediately available.

Police said the also found a cat inside the vehicle during the crash, which is now safe with authorities.

"Please note that the northbound lanes of Federal Highway are temporarily closed as the investigation proceeds," police said. "Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution in the area."

A silver sedan could be seen on its side with the windshield wipers still functioning in aerial images captured by Chopper6.

An officer could also be seen in the footage walking with the cat in his arms.

"It is now in our care and will be taken to a local veterinarian for a check-up to ensure its well-being. Thank you for your concern and support," a police statement reads.

Authorities also did not say what caused the car to roll over.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.