Rollover Crash in Hollywood Closes Lanes of Major Roadway

An early morning car crash Thursday in Hollywood has lanes closed on a major roadway.
The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building.
Two victims, who were not identified, were reportedly taken to a nearby trauma center.
Police have not released additional information or confirmed how many victims were involved.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.