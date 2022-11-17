Hollywood

Rollover Crash in Hollywood Closes Lanes of Major Roadway

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An early morning car crash Thursday in Hollywood has lanes closed on a major roadway.

The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building.

Two victims, who were not identified, were reportedly taken to a nearby trauma center.

Police have not released additional information or confirmed how many victims were involved.

