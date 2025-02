A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles and a boat on a trailer caused a mess on a Miami Shores roadway Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of Northeast 103rd Street and North Miami Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a car rolled over and truck damaged by a boat.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the rollover crash, but there was no word on if there were any injuries.