Rollover Wreck in North Miami Beach Under Investigation

A rollover crash involving at least two cars in North Miami Beach was under investigation Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of northeast 11th Avenue and Northeast 161st Terrace.

Footage from the scene showed at least two cars were involved, with one car completely flipped over after slamming into a fence at a home.

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

Neighbors were told the incident involved a stolen car, but police haven't released any details on the crash.

