Rollover Wreck Involving Tractor-Trailer on I-75 Ramp in Miramar Causes Mess

A rollover wreck involving a tractor-trailer on an Interstate 75 ramp in Miramar caused a mess and delays Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the ramp from I-75 northbound to Miramar Parkway westbound.

Footage showed the cab of the truck completely separated from the container, which was on its side with some of its contents spilled out.

The crash had the ramp closed and traffic backed up on I-75 northbound.

No other information was immediately known.

