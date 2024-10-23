Rolls-Royce SUV shot at in Miami: FHP

Somebody in a car shot at a Rolls-Royce SUV in Miami early Wednesday and then took off, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at around 2:19 a.m. in the area of northbound Interstate 95 and NW 79th Street, FHP said.

Authorities said several gunshots were fired from a dark sedan at the victim’s Rolls-Royce SUV.

The driver and two passengers in the backseat were not hurt, FHP said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and authorities continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.