‘It breaks our hearts': Romeu's Cuban Restaurant is evicted in Southwest Ranches

Faithful customers of Romeu’s Cuban Restaurant in Southwest Ranches arrived on Thursday to find the restaurant suddenly closed after 45 years of service. The business was evicted, per a Broward County Sheriff's Office notice on the door and court documents.

The Cuban staple, located at Coquina Plaza on 6800 Dykes Road, announced their closure with a letter posted outside the establishment

“For these past 45 years in the market, you have been more than just customers to us. You have become our family,” the letter reads in part. "We have faced many challenges in the past, but the current state of the economy has made it increasingly difficult for us to keep up with the rising costs of running our store."

A letter posted on the door of Romeu's Cuban Restaurant in Southwest Ranches on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to court documents, Romeu’s Cuban Restaurant allegedly owes the plaza more than $82,000 in rent.

"It breaks our hearts to have to say goodbye, but we have to prioritize the financial stability of our family," the letter goes on to say.

The restaurant shared a customer's Instagram story thanking them for years of comfort food and declaring "Worst day ever."

The restaurant had been in business since 1978, with locations in Miami-Dade County before settling in Broward.

It was not immediately clear if staff were informed that the restaurant would be closing.