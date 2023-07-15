Miami

Roof collapsed on an unoccupied building in Downtown Miami caught on camera

Video shows the aftermath after the roof of a building collapsed in Downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Police closed the area between NW 1st Ave to Miami Avenue and NW 5th to 6th streets while Miami Fire Rescue crews work to clean up debris after the roof on an unoccupied building collapsed.

Police issued a tweet on Saturday morning urging residents of the area to avoid those streets as they attempt to clean up the debris.

The building sits next to the OKAN Tower sales office at 532 N Miami Ave.

No injuries were reported.

