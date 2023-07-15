Roof collapsed on an unoccupied building in Downtown Miami caught on camera

Miami-Dade Police closed the area between NW 1st Ave to Miami Avenue and NW 5th to 6th streets while Miami Fire Rescue crews work to clean up debris after the roof on an unoccupied building collapsed.

Police issued a tweet on Saturday morning urging residents of the area to avoid those streets as they attempt to clean up the debris.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We are assisting @CityofMiamiFire with an unoccupied building that has structural damage, we have closed N.W. 1 Avenue to Miami Avenue from N.W. 5 to 6 Streets until it’s deemed safe. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/ZWk5aQLdts — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 15, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The building sits next to the OKAN Tower sales office at 532 N Miami Ave.

No injuries were reported.