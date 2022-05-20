Roof Collapses, Causing Damage to Coin Laundry Inside Miami Strip Mall

Owners are working to clean up the scene where a roof collapsed early Friday morning at a coin laundry in a Miami strip mall.

Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene of the EG2 Coin Laundry, located at 4731 West Flagler Street, after the collapse in the back of the business.

No injuries were reported as the business was closed at the time of the collapse.

MFR Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the strip mall has been closed during the investigation, saying a total of eight businesses have been impacted.

"If this had been during regular work hours, this could have been a lot worse," Carroll said. "Luckily, this happen overnight and there are no injuries reported."

MFR Lt. Pete Sanchez said the collapse was in the northeast part of the business and may have been caused by the rain from strong storms that came through the area.