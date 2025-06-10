‘They are legally here': Roofers detained by ICE. Their attorney says most have work permits

It was a regular workday for six roofers in the Lower Keys. On May 27, they were heading to do a job early in the morning.

But when their truck was found on the road, without them inside, their families and co-workers were stunned.

An incident report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office offers some clues about what happened.

The men, who are from Nicaragua, were stopped by immigration authorities, according to the report.

At this point, ICE has not explained why. A spokesperson told NBC6 they’re working on getting us some information.

The sheriff’s office says their deputies were helping transport some of the men to a detention facility in the Keys “for deportation.”

“It's mind-blowing,” said Virgil Scardina, who works with them.

Virgil says he doesn’t know why this happened. But he is certain about one thing.

“It's just not right. It just isn't right,” he said.

The men’s attorney, Regilucia Smith, agrees.

Smith was hired to locate the men after their truck was found on the road.

“They are legally here. They have an authorization to stay,” Smith said.

Smith says had immigration officials had checked the system, they would have known all but one of the workers had their paperwork in order with pending asylum cases.

“Valid work permit, not even close to be expired… and again, no criminal record, not here, not in Nicaragua,” she added.

The men are concerned, she says, they won’t be released, but are even more fearful of being deported to their native Nicaragua, which is politically unstable.

Their attorney calls their detention arbitrary and an abuse of power.

Virgil is also critical about what happened to his friends and colleagues.

“It was pretty obvious from the beginning that they were pulled over simply because they were six Latino men in a work truck," he said.

He shared photos of them working but asked not to identify them due to privacy concerns.

Those who know the men continue to wonder if they’ll ever see them again.

“It’s been a lot of tears. It's been an incredible amount of sadness, and we still just can't figure out why," Virgil said.

The sister of one of the men just wants his little brother back, describing him as an honest, respectful person who simply wanted to get ahead by coming to this country and doing things right. She asked us not to use her name because she is afraid.

According to their attorney, three of the men are being held at the Krome Detention Center. The rest were sent to detention centers in California and Texas.

“It's incredibly fearful, not just for people who are of Latino descent that might get targeted, but also for small business owners, also for the local community, and ultimately, I just have to ask myself, who wins in this scenario?" Virgil said.