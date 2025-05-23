Rooster badly beaten in Fort Lauderdale fully healed and relocated

A rooster that was the victim of a brutal beating that was caught on camera in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has fully recovered and is on his way to a new home.

Roger the Rooster is fully healed after spending five weeks at Welleby Veterinary Hospital in Sunrise.

It was back on April 15 in Fort Lauderdale's Riverside Park neighborhood when someone attacked Roger, hitting him repeatedly.

Surveillance video captured the beating.

The rooster, a beloved fixture in the neighborhood, suffered a broken wing and needed surgery.

"It was sad seeing him come in like that, any case of animal cruelty we hate to see it," said Hailey Tushman, a veterinary technician at Welleby. "But watching him recover, from the X-rays when he first came in and watching the bones heal and improve, that was really cool."

Jamie Carr, who has cared for Roger for the past two years, loaded him up in his car Friday to take him to his new home, a farm in Tallahassee.

Carr felt it was a safer option than bringing Roger back to Riverside Park.

No arrests have been made in the beating but Fort Lauderdale Police said there's still an open investigation.