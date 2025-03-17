Women's History

Rosie Gordon-Wallace fights for Caribbean, Latin American representation in art

Rosie Gordon-Wallace's vision extends beyond exhibitions. She emphasizes the importance of creating spaces for artists of color.

By Constance Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rosie Gordon-Wallace, founder of the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI), has been a pivotal figure in South Florida's art community for nearly three decades. Her commitment to promoting Caribbean and Latin American artists has provided a platform for underrepresented voices in the art world.

One of her recent curatorial projects, "The Whole World is Churning Then and Now, Now and Beyond," shows her dedication.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This exhibition at Barry University's Monsignor Walsh Library features 10 artists from 10 different countries, each exploring themes of identity. The show offers an immersive experience, delving into modern interpretations of magic and mystery.

Gordon-Wallace's vision extends beyond exhibitions. She emphasizes the importance of creating spaces for artists of color.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Rosie Gordon-Wallace attends the YoungArts New York Spring Gala 2024 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Rosie Gordon-Wallace attends the YoungArts New York Spring Gala 2024 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"The art world is a multi-billion dollar industry. No one is trying to give us a space. What happens is that you prepare for the space," she told NBC6. "Most of these artists have their MFAs, their Masters in Fine Arts. They have prepared the five and seven years of deserving a space around the table.”

Her impact is evident in the careers of artists like Asser Saint-Val, who recalls his first solo exhibition opportunity provided by Gordon-Wallace.

“My first solo she made me an offer I couldn't resist," he said. "She said, 'Your work is amazing. You work hard. How would you like a space to create work for a month, a residency, and then after the month, you'll have a solo exhibition.' How do you say no to that?"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Curator Niama Safia Sandy (L), Rosie Gordon-Wallace of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, and author Halima Taha participate on a panel discussing An Experience of Color: Landscapes and Legacies exhibition at Spanierman Modern gallery in the Miami Design District as part of the 2018 Art Basel Miami Beach art fair on December 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Curator Niama Safia Sandy (L), Rosie Gordon-Wallace of Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, and author Halima Taha participate on a panel discussing An Experience of Color: Landscapes and Legacies exhibition at Spanierman Modern gallery in the Miami Design District as part of the 2018 Art Basel Miami Beach art fair on December 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images)

Gordon-Wallace's contributions have been recognized through her service on various cultural boards and accolades such as the Knight Foundation Cultural Award and being named one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful Black Professionals.

Local

6 to Know 2 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Palm Beach County 28 mins ago

Michael Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's father, arrested in Palm Beach County

Reflecting on her journey, Gordon-Wallace acknowledges that while she isn't a practicing artist, she believes in the innate artistry within everyone. Her inspiration stems from a desire to address the lack of representation in galleries.

Instead of waiting for opportunities, she chose to create them, leading to the establishment of DVCAI.

"The Whole World is Churning Then and Now, Now and Beyond” is now on display until April 18 at Barry University. Go here for more information on the free exhibit.   

This article tagged under:

Women's HistoryCaribbeanLatin AmericaArt and Culture
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us