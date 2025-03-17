Rosie Gordon-Wallace fights for Caribbean, Latin American representation in art

Rosie Gordon-Wallace, founder of the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI), has been a pivotal figure in South Florida's art community for nearly three decades. Her commitment to promoting Caribbean and Latin American artists has provided a platform for underrepresented voices in the art world.

One of her recent curatorial projects, "The Whole World is Churning Then and Now, Now and Beyond," shows her dedication.

This exhibition at Barry University's Monsignor Walsh Library features 10 artists from 10 different countries, each exploring themes of identity. The show offers an immersive experience, delving into modern interpretations of magic and mystery.

Gordon-Wallace's vision extends beyond exhibitions. She emphasizes the importance of creating spaces for artists of color.

"The art world is a multi-billion dollar industry. No one is trying to give us a space. What happens is that you prepare for the space," she told NBC6. "Most of these artists have their MFAs, their Masters in Fine Arts. They have prepared the five and seven years of deserving a space around the table.”

Her impact is evident in the careers of artists like Asser Saint-Val, who recalls his first solo exhibition opportunity provided by Gordon-Wallace.

“My first solo she made me an offer I couldn't resist," he said. "She said, 'Your work is amazing. You work hard. How would you like a space to create work for a month, a residency, and then after the month, you'll have a solo exhibition.' How do you say no to that?"

Gordon-Wallace's contributions have been recognized through her service on various cultural boards and accolades such as the Knight Foundation Cultural Award and being named one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful Black Professionals.

Reflecting on her journey, Gordon-Wallace acknowledges that while she isn't a practicing artist, she believes in the innate artistry within everyone. Her inspiration stems from a desire to address the lack of representation in galleries.

Instead of waiting for opportunities, she chose to create them, leading to the establishment of DVCAI.

"The Whole World is Churning Then and Now, Now and Beyond” is now on display until April 18 at Barry University. Go here for more information on the free exhibit.