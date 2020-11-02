Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises For the Rest of 2020

Royal Caribbean International announced Monday it is canceling cruises through December and will plan to resume operations in January.

With the exception of sailings onboard Quantum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean extended a no-sail order through Dec. 30 after consulting with the Cruise Lines International Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Royal Caribbean also extended the suspension for Odyssey of the Seas sailings from Nov. 5, 2020 through March 26, 2021, and the Feb. 14, 2021 Jewel of the Seas cruise has also been canceled.

Last week, the CDC lifted its cruise ship ban and eased sailing restrictions for cruise companies.

