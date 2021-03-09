Royal Caribbean Group Extends Suspension of Most Cruises Through May

Royal Caribbean Group announced Tuesday that it is again extending its suspension of sailing, this time through May, for most of its scheduled voyages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which had previously suspended its cruising through April, said it is suspending Royal Caribbean International sailings through May 31, excluding Quantum of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas, and excluding China Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas sailings from April 30 through May and beyond.

Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises sailings are also suspended through May 31, while Azamara sailings are suspended through June 30.

"Royal Caribbean Group continues to focus on the healthy and safe return to cruising for guests, crew and the communities we visit," the company said in a statement. "Royal Caribbean Group continues to work with our Healthy Sail Panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts to come back stronger, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board."

The company said they are reaching out to customers to share further details.