Royal Caribbean officially owns the world's largest cruise ship

It's official: Royal Caribbean is the owner of the largest cruise ship in the world.

In a momentous ceremony in Turku, Finland Monday, the company accepted the delivery of the Icon of the Seas.

With 20-decks, the Icon of the Seas comes in at 250,800 tons and will be more than 6% bigger, about 10 feet longer, than the Wonder of the Seas, a news release by Royal Caribbean said.

The ship, which took 900 days to build is set to set sail from PortMiami in January 27, 2024.

Not only will the ship have eight different neighborhoods for travelers to explore, but the 7,600 passengers allowed onboard will also have seven pools, six record-breaking waterslides and about 40 bar and dining options to choose from.

“We are celebrating more than a new ship; it’s also the celebration of the culmination of more than 50 years of innovation and dreaming at Royal Caribbean to create the ultimate vacation experience,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

The Icon of the Seas has all the bases covered no matter what type of vacation you are looking to have.

For the adventure-seekers, Thrill Island will feature Category 6, the world’s largest waterpark at sea.

This neighborhood will also have a ropes course and thrill ride, a FlowRider wave simulator and a mini golf course.

If you are looking to relax, Chill Island has four of the seven pools and an adults-only area.

The company added that the Icon of the Seas is also the cruise line’s first ship that can be powered by liquefied natural gas, a transitional fuel.

The dual-fuel engines will work alongside a lineup of energy efficiency initiatives and industry-leading environmental programs on board, like the first waste-to-energy plant at sea.