Royal Caribbean Provides Cruise Ship for Surfside First Responders

Royal Caribbean is offering a cruise ship to first responders who are on the scene of the Surfside condo collapse.

The Explorer of the Seas arrived in PortMiami Thursday. Up to 600 first responders will be able to stay on the ship for a couple of weeks, according to Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Early today Explorer of the Seas arrived into PortMiami to offer accommodation and assistance to First Responders arriving into South Florida from all over America and around the world to help at Surfside," Bayley said. "80 arrived today and up to 600 responders will stay on Explorer for a couple of weeks."

Search dogs assisting at Surfside are also welcome to join, Bayley added.

The cruise ship comes ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend, which has made it difficult for first responders to book hotel rooms, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Coast Guard, Port Authority and other governmental organizations helped make the cruise possible.