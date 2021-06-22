Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean to Return to PortMiami From ‘Simulated' Freedom of the Seas Cruise

By NBC 6

Royal Caribbean's "Freedom of the Seas" is scheduled to return to PortMiami Tuesday morning after embarking on a “simulated” cruise Sunday night with hundreds of fully-vaccinated employees serving as volunteer guests.

The cruise is expected to arrive at PortMiami between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with around 650 employees that made part of this test run.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and requirements, the purpose of the simulation was to observe the cruise line's multilayered health and safety measures, more than a year after COVID-19 brought the U.S. cruise industry to a halt.

Local

air travel 8 hours ago

Staff Shortage, Influx of Passengers Causes Airline to Cancel Hundreds of Flights

Stonewall Pride Parade 13 hours ago

Driver Apologizes, Police ID Victims of Deadly Crash at Wilton Manors Pride Parade

The “Freedom of the Seas" is scheduled to set sail on a paid cruise July 2nd.

The ship headed out to sea on the "simulated" voyage after a judge ruled against the CDC's no-sail order. The ruling also means the CDC cannot enforce any vaccine requirements on cruises leaving from Florida.

After July 18th, CDC regulations will just become non-binding recommendations.

This article tagged under:

Royal CaribbeanPortMiamicdc guidelinestest cruiseFreedom of the Seas
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us