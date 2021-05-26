Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Edge Cruise Cleared to Sail From South Florida Next Month

Royal Caribbean Group has been approved to resume sailings in the United States, with the first cruise to depart next month from South Florida.

The Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge is scheduled to depart from Port Everglades June 26, making it the first revenue cruise approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail from the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

"Cruising from the U.S. is back!" said Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO. "After months of working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government officials, our Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, we can again offer cruise lovers the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising. We are truly thankful to reach this special milestone."

The Royal Caribbean Group says the crew will be vaccinated, and everyone over the age of 16 must present proof of vaccination -- with plans to eventually lower the age to 12.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a law that bars businesses from asking customers for proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Lines announced Wednesday eight ships will resume service starting in October, with several sailings to depart from PortMiami.