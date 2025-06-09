Royal Carribean Group and World Wildlife Fund launch “Shell Week” for sea turtle conservation

Shell Week will run from June 8th to June 16th, and to commemorate the week, the Royal Carribean Group and World Wildlife Fund have created a bracket-style tournament to name the most popular sea turtle in the world.

Sea turtles are a vital part of the ocean's ecosystem and its health as they have roamed the seas for over 100 million years. However, today, six out of seven sea turtle species are being threatened with or vulnerable to extinction, the campaign states.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Shell Week is part of Royal Caribbean Group’s broader SEA the Future initiative, which focuses on sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation," the campaign's website said.

In the tournament, people will vote daily on their favorite sea turtle posted on social media for a chance to win a special day learning about sea turtle conservation with a WWF scientist.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Each day of the week, turtles will go head-to-head in videos that share facts and information about them in turn for votes on social media.

The turtle introductions will begin on Monday (June 9th), with turtles Gunner and Atlas, and end on Wednesday (June 11th) before voting begins on Thursday in the semi-finals of the contest.

The campaign's website said that those who want to participate can visit @RoyalCaribbean and @CelebrityCruises on Instagram to vote for their favorite turtles every day, and the winner will be announced on June 16th via social media.

According to the campaign, not only is there a bracket-style tournament set to celebrate the week, but other events and benefits include:

Ocean Explorers Club In-App : Interactive educational content and conservation activities available through the Royal Caribbean app and Celebrity Cruises app, where vacationers can earn the Ocean Explorers virtual badge —bringing the sea turtle conservation story to life also through interactive digital rewards.

: Interactive educational content and conservation activities available through the Royal Caribbean app and Celebrity Cruises app, where vacationers can earn the Ocean Explorers virtual badge —bringing the sea turtle conservation story to life also through interactive digital rewards. Bonus Sweepstakes: Participants can enter for a chance to win a 2-day trip to Florida for two—including a day in the field with a WWF scientist studying sea turtles in their natural habitat.

For more information on their conservation efforts and the events of the week visit the campaign's website to learn more.