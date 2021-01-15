‘Rumbling' Felt in Parts of South Florida

A "rumbling" was reported in parts of South Florida Friday afternoon.

The City of Weston tweeted about the "rumbling," stressing that there was no explosion in their city.

"There are reports this was felt in several counties," the city tweeted. "We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time."

In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) January 15, 2021

An NBC 6 viewer in Plantation also reported that their house was shaking for several seconds. Others in Pembroke Pines and Kendall also reported that their doors and windows were shaking.

The United States Geological Survey hadn't reported any activity in South Florida. Officials at Homestead Air Reserve Base and U.S. Southern Command said neither had flown an aircraft that would have caused a sonic boom.

Strong tremor felt in Weston. My whole house shook for a good five seconds. #earthquake? — Keith Jones NBC 6 (@KeithNBC6) January 15, 2021

