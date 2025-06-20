Groups of South Florida students experienced a frightening ordeal at a national debate competition when an unknown man jumped onto the stage and appeared to reach into his backpack.

Some adults jumped into action, including a Broward County judge who was there to watch her daughter compete, as onlookers fled.

It happened on Thursday during an event at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.

During the event, "an unidentified attendee entered the stage during the Humorous Interpretation Finals, interrupting the round," the National Speech and Debate Association said later in a post on Facebook.

Western High School Assistant Coach Erica Hansinger immediately thought this was strange.

"All of a sudden, this person turns around, bends down... appears to reach into their bag," she said. "You can hear on the microphone, whoever was miced up, they said, 'Run, run.'"

Video of the concerning scene captured the man taking off his backpack as someone says "run away."

"And it just turned into, just trampling. People were falling everywhere," Hansinger said. "I told everybody to just get down because I did not know what this person had in their bag. I didn't know what was going on. I didn't look back. I just kept telling everybody to get low."

She said she was worried the man could've had a weapon.

"Gun, bomb, I had no clue," Hansinger said. "It was absolutely terrifying, because the moment that he dropped to the stage and proceeded to, what I saw, was go in his backpack at the time... we just started to evacuate as fast as we can."

Somehow, in the chaos, she suffered a cut above her eye.

"When I fell trying to get out, I must've hit my head," she said. "I mean I don't even know. I didn't even feel it until I just saw the blood or whatever. But that's how terrifying it was, and I know there's a lot of people that got hurt."

According to the National Speech and Debate Association, the man was "subdued and removed from the premises."

NBC6 is working to confirm his name and what charges he faces.

Organizers added that no weapons were involved, "and no threats were made. The hall was evacuated and there are no reported injuries."

They also said that the rest of the venue was swept for any potential threats by members of law enforcement.

A Broward County Judge Francis Viamontes, who was in the crowd to watch her daughter, reportedly jumped up onstage and tackled the suspect along with another adult.

A spokesperson for the court said Viamontes was alright, and would be unable to comment as she was immersed in the competition, which continued on Friday.

"Following Thursday’s upsetting incident, Iowa Events Center doors will open at 8:00 a.m. with increased security measures to ensure everyone feels safe and supported," organizers said on Facebook. Therapy dogs also attended Friday's competition.