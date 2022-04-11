Rundown Building Demolished in Little Havana as Part of Commissioner Effort

A rundown building in the Little Havana section of Miami was demolished Monday as part of a new initiative by Commissioner Joe Carollo.

"Structures like this are not being torn down across the city when they should be," Carollo said.

The inside of the building had missing walls, broken floors and was in disrepair. No one lived in the building and Carollo said it was a home for squatters and others who were involved in crimes.

"Sixteen burglaries, theft, robberies, ten stolen vehicles and one homicide," he said.

The building was on NW 7th Avenue and NW 1st Street in Little Havana.

"I will be introducing, in the next coming weeks, legislation that will cut any loopholes that we have within our system that allows unsafe structures like this to keep lingering on for years," Carollo said.

According to the city's unsafe structures department, there are over 100 buildings that need repairs with the proper permits or others that are unsafe and need to be demolished.