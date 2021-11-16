Runoff Elections in Miami Beach, Hialeah, Sunny Isles Beach

Some residents in South Florida were back in voting booths Tuesday for a handfull of runoff elections.

In Miami Beach, two city commission seats are being decided by a runoff.

In Group 1, former Miami Beach commissioner and former congressional candidate Kristen Rosen Gonzalez faces Raquel Pacheco, a veteran of the Army National Guard and small business owner.

In Group 3, Alex Fernandez, a member of Miami Beach's Planning Board, faces Stephen Cohen, who has a background in real estate investment.

Two more runoffs were happening in Hialeah, for Group 6 and Group 7 city council seats.

The Sunny Isles Beach mayor's race was also in a runoff between Dana Goldman and Larisa "Laura" Svechin.