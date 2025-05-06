Florida

Russian man stole luxury yacht, led Florida deputies on pursuit: Sheriff

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Russian national who stole a 66-foot luxury yacht was captured after he led Florida deputies on a water pursuit on Monday.

The yacht had been reported stolen from the Blowing Rocks Marina near Tequesta by the dockmaster, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The theft set off a massive law enforcement response as authorities launched a search for the yacht, which was quickly spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway in the Hobe Sound area.

After a pursuit the yacht was stopped and the suspect, Nikolai Vilka, was taken into custody, officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A video released by the sheriff's office showed authorities quickly jumping onto a boat to apparently join the pursuit, while a second video showed multiple law enforcement boats surrounding the yacht and deputies approaching with weapons drawn.

Photos from the sheriff's office showed Vilka being taken into custody.

Nikolai Vilka was taken into custody on May 5, 2025.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Nikolai Vilka was taken into custody on May 5, 2025.

Vilka, a Russian national, claimed he didn't speak English, so the Department of Homeland Security responded with a Russian interpreter, officials said.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

NASCAR 19 mins ago

Homestead-Miami Speedway will host 2026 NASCAR Cup Championship Race

Officials haven't said what charges he could face.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMartin County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us