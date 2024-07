A large RV caught on fire Tuesday, causing traffic delays on southbound Florida's Turnpike in Lauderhill.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire on the Turnpike between Commercial and Oakland Park boulevards.

All southbound lanes were closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There was no word on any injuries or the cause of the blaze.

