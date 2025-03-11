‘Tears of joy': Grandparents react to arrest made months after 3-year-old was killed

A superhero and a bright ball of energy who loved going to church.

That’s how Jerrold Pough is remembering his grandson, 3-year-old Rylo Yancy.

“Respectful little kid,” Pough said. “The best kid you ever want to meet.”

Police say the toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting while at another child’s birthday party at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale on July 21.

“It was just terrible,” he said. “It was terrible.”

Pough says Rylo was shot in the eye.

“They took half of my baby’s face off,” the grandfather said.

Eight months later, and police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Tyler Hollins with first-degree murder for Rylo’s death.

Police say more arrests are likely to come as they’ve identified more suspects involved in the shooting.

“I thank God for closure,” he said. “I thank God for justice.”

Pough said the last few months without his grandson have been painful and says the family cried together when they found out there was an arrest.

“Everybody broke down, tears of joy,” he said. “Tears of joy because we been through what we been through.”

Fort Lauderdale Police said Hollins was already in custody for unrelated charges when he was indicted for Rylo’s murder.

In May, the 20-year-old was arrested and charged with leading police on a cross-county chase in a stolen BMW then crashing into a state trooper’s car.

In December, the 20-year-old was charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing another BMW from the driveway of a home in Sunny Isles Beach on Thanksgiving Day.

Pough says he won’t rest until everyone involved in Rylo’s murder is caught.

“You had anything to do with my baby’s death, you need to be incarcerated,” Pough said.

He sends this message to his grandson’s killer.

“I hope God has mercy upon their soul for what they did to me and my family,” the grandfather said.

Hollins is being held at Broward County Jail with no bond.