Sabina Covo Wins Special Election for Miami's District 2 Commission Seat

Voters elected Sabina Covo Monday in a special election to fill the seat for Miami's City Commission in District 2.

Covo received nearly 30% of the votes cast in this special election, according to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections website. Thirteen candidates vied for the seat, which was previously held by Ken Russell.

“Tonight, I am truly humbled by the support I received from the voters of District 2. They sent a resounding messaging that it’s time to get to problem-solving and getting things done for our community," Covo said in a statement. "We need to push past the disarray and differences seen at times, and unite as one city focused on our residents. We have many challenges and equal opportunities to put solutions forward that will put our City on a roadmap to success. As a longtime resident of District 2, a working mom and wife, I know our best days are ahead and I am truly ready to get to work. To our residents, I say thank you for your trust and vote of confidence."

District 2 covers the eastern part of Miami, including Virginia Key, Coconut Grove, Downtown and Brickell, and north into the Edgewater and Morningside neighborhoods.

About 49,000 people were eligible to vote in this special election, but only about 6,200 — or 12.73% — turned in their ballots.

Russell resigned from the seat to run for Congress but did not win.