Safe Driving Urged Across South Florida During Thanksgiving Holiday Season

With travelers hitting the road both in and out of South Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, officers are urging drivers to stay safe to avoid potential tragedy.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding drivers not to get behind the wheel while intoxicated as well as remember the following tips:

Check your tires before leaving

Watch the speed limit as FHP and other agencies will be doing checkpoints

Update current emergency contact information in case of an accident

FHP said they pulled over a large amount of drivers last year for driving under the influence despite the COVID pandemic and would like to see that number go down.

"In November and December last year, which was supposed to be a slow year, in those two months alone we issued 5,400 DUI citations," said FHP Trooper Yanko Reyes. "We also investigated over 1,000 crashes in relation to drugs, alcohol or a combination of both."

FHP is reminding drivers to use a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft if you do drink while celebrating the holidays - as a DUI charge could come with a suspension of your license or jail time.