Safe Reportedly Stolen From Treasure Coast Home Found in Biscayne Bay

The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary where $3,000 was taken

By NBC 6

Police officers from Florida's Treasure Coast found a safe reportedly stolen during a home burglary in Biscayne Bay.

Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in downtown Miami following a search.

The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary where $3,000 was taken.

Miami-Dade Police's Underwater Response Team helped in the search for the safe.

