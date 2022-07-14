Safe Reportedly Stolen From Treasure Coast Home Found in Biscayne Bay

Police officers from Florida's Treasure Coast found a safe reportedly stolen during a home burglary in Biscayne Bay.

Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in downtown Miami following a search.

PSLPD Detectives recovered a stolen safe today from Biscayne Bay in Miami that was reported stolen from a house burglary last week in PSL. $3k cash was taken. Thanks to @MiamiDadePD Underwater Response Team for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/HF9iptncvu — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 13, 2022

The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary where $3,000 was taken.

Miami-Dade Police's Underwater Response Team helped in the search for the safe.