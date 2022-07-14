Safe Reportedly Stolen From Treasure Coast Home Found in Biscayne Bay

Police officers from Florida's Treasure Coast found a safe reportedly stolen during a home burglary in Biscayne Bay.
Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in downtown Miami following a search.
The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary where $3,000 was taken.
Miami-Dade Police's Underwater Response Team helped in the search for the safe.
