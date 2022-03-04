Safety a Priority as Fort Lauderdale Expecting Large Spring Break Crowds

Fort Lauderdale officials are making safety a priority as they're expecting a large influx of spring breakers in the coming weeks.

Police and fire rescue officials held a news conference Friday to outline what spring breakers can expect when they arrive in Fort Lauderdale, where crowds are expected to reach levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We absolutely expect at least double if not triple what we saw last year as far as attendance," Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz said.

Schultz said some spring breakers have already arrived but a surge was expected to start this weekend and last the next few weeks.

When spring breakers check into area hotels, they'll be receiving a letter from police and the city manager welcoming them and reminding them of the rules and regulations.

Among the rules being enforced are no tents, coolers, or other structures on the sand, no amplified or live music, no drinking on the sand or sidewalks, and no underage drinking.

"That will be absolutely and strictly enforced," Schultz said, adding that to enforce the rules there will be an increased police presence.

Fort Lauderdale will also be relying on its Bar Watch program to keep spring breakers safe. The program trains employees of bars and other businesses to look out for people in distress and to stop potential sexual assault.

A new program will also see volunteers set up at tents at the beach and downtown to assist people who are inebriated, have medical issues, lost their friends, are not familiar with the area, or even have a dead cellphone battery.

Schultz said traffic backups are expected and encouraged people to use water taxis and rideshares to get around.

Two designated rideshare pickup/drop-off areas will be set up at Cortez Street near the beach and the 200 block of Southwest 4th Avenue in the downtown entertainment district.