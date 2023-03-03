‘Stay Hydrated': Safety Stressed as Influx of Spring Breakers in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach Begins

Spring break is here and that means beaches will be packed with spring breakers enjoying the Florida sunshine.

It's a high impact event as thousands of people are expected to come through the area so on Friday, Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue gathered to discuss some safety measures.

Starting Friday and going until April 2, alcohol, coolers, tents, loud music, electric or motorized scooters and unauthorized vendors will be prohibited on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A.

There is also a Circuit Micro Mover that is a free five-passenger vehicle to take people around.

To reduce traffic, rideshare drivers will not be allowed to stop on A1A and can only go to designated pickup spots.

Officers will also be out checking for any public disturbances or indecency and enforcing open container laws.

"The possessing or providing of alcohol to anyone 21 and under is obviously strictly prohibited. It will be strictly enforced by uniformed and undercover FLPD officers as well as the state ABT agents," Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz said.

"Unfortunately, this time of year we see a lot of injuries that are alcohol related," Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said. "We urge individuals while enjoying our beaches and being out in the sun to make sure you stay hydrated."

Special cards will also be provided in coozies at bars along the beach. You can put a drop of your drink on the card to test that no one put any drugs in your drink.

On South Beach, the crowds aren't massive just yet, but Miami Beach Police were patrolling up and down Ocean Drive Friday night as they anticipate the larger crowds in the coming weeks.

Marco Perez is the manager at a sunglasses business on Ocean Drive. While they wait for the influx of spring breakers, one thing he has noticed is more police.

"We feel safer, that's what we need on Ocean Drive, more police, Perez said. "We're waiting for the tourists, we want to have fun, work."

Other business owners think they'll see fewer people this year.

"I'm afraid this year the younger crowd is going to be hurt because of the increasing prices for everything," Domenico Daddio of Gelato-go said.

Perez said his shop has had issues before with spring breakers, which is why he welcomes the extra police presence.

"Last year was better, we had some issues, but you can't control everyone, that's why we need more police, working uncover, Perez said.

When you drive in Miami Beach, you'll see electronic billboards telling you the noise ordinance is enforced, meaning no honking or loud music.

Consumption of alcohol in public, possession or consumption of narcotics and smoking tobacco or marijuana on beaches or in parks is illegal in Miami Beach. Large coolers, styrofoam and plastic straws are prohibited on the beach.