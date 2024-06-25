Saharan dust might be coming our way. Why do we care?

We are at that point in the year where you might start hearing the term Saharan dust more and more frequently.

Saharan dust is exactly that, dust particles from the Saharan Desert. This is dust is kicked up from thunderstorms in northern Africa, pushed high into the atmosphere and transported thousands of miles away.

Why do we care? Well, there are some benefits to this dust. It’s been linked to beautiful sunrises and sunsets, along with a noticeable glow in the sky.

It’s also been known to transport nutrients like iron across the ocean and deposited on land. These nutrients act like fertilizer and is at least partially responsible for some of the nutrient rich soil in the Amazon.

These plumes of dust can impact weather events as well. This dust appears to be responsible for weaker tropical cyclones and may in fact prevent some from forming altogether. The air associated with this dust is drier and likely chokes off these tropical systems.

There are also some known negative impacts from these particles. These thicker plumes can be hazardous for your health. The dust is especially hard on persons with respiratory issues like asthma. Saharan dust has been known to negatively impact coral reefs too and is linked to algae blooms.

So, is the any Saharan dust out there right now? Yes, a large plume stretches across the Atlantic Ocean. The latest forecast calls for this to enter the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico this week and weekend.

South Florida looks like a close call with better chances south and lower chances to the north. As always, stay with NBC6 as we track the latest plume of Saharan dust.