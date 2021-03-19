‘Salmon Chaos' in Taiwan as People Change Their Names to Get Free Sushi

The Taiwanese government urged people to stop changing their names to include the word "salmon" since it was wasting officials' time

Sushi Set nigiri and sushi rolls on wooden serving board with soy sauce. chopsticks. ceramic teapot over white marble background. Flat lay. space. Japan menu
REDA&CO via Getty Images

What's in a name? For Ma Jeng Shiuan, a university student in Taiwan, the answer was an opportunity for some fishy business.

The 22-year-old said he officially changed his name to "Ma Jeng Shiuan Bao Zheng Gui Yu" for a few days this week, adding the words "dancing salmon" in a bid to get free sushi following a promotional offer at a national restaurant chain.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The temporary deal from "Taiwan Sushiro" offered free all-you-can-eat sushi to anyone with "gui yu" — the Chinese characters for salmon — in their name.

Local

Florida Keys 24 mins ago

Tourist Dies After Getting Stuck in Window at Florida Keys Resort

coronavirus florida 1 hour ago

Why Isn't the AstraZeneca Vaccine Approved in the U.S.? What to Know About Each Vaccine

The promotion prompted an unexpected craze that was dubbed "salmon chaos" on social media and by local news outlets.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us