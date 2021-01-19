Same Day Covid Testing Sites Opening at Miami International Mall, Coral Square

New same day COVID-19 testing sites are opening at three South Florida malls, including Miami International Mall and Coral Square in Coral Springs.

Simon Property Group is teaming with QuestCap to open the testing sites with same day testing results.

In addition to Miami International Mall and Coral Square, a testing site will also be opening at Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace.

The tests take no more than ten minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours.

The lab sites are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests.

For more info visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.