Sandbags Being Distributed Across South Florida Due to Tropical Storm Ian

Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern of Tropical Storm Ian, but South Floridians continue to prepare for possible rainfall or floodings.

The City of Fort Lauderdale will distribute sandbags to all residents, they will be limited to six per car and proof of Fort Lauderdale residency will be required, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Distribution starts Sunday at 8 a.m. at 2201 northwest 9 Avenue Mills Pond Park.

City of Miami will be distributing free sandbags as well to Miami residents starting Sunday at 7 a.m. at multiple locations including:

Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE 2nd Avenue

Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37 Avenue

Grapeland Park, 1550 NW 37 Avenue

@CityofMiami will be distributing free #sandbags to all Miami residents starting tomorrow Sunday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 26. For the locations and hours please review below 👇 pic.twitter.com/krq76JCjww — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 24, 2022

