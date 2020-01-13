Miami-Dade County

Santa’s Enchanted Forest May Be Leaving Tropical Park; County Puts Land Up for Bid

MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 23: General view of Santa’s Enchanted Forest on December 23, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/WireImage)

Miami-Dade County says it is hearing bids from organizers who may replace Santa's Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park, as the event reaches the end of its lease.

The holiday themed event has been operating out of Tropical Park since 1992. The $300,000 lease expires in March.

In a statement the county says:

“Miami-Dade County is committed to conducting a competitive process to ensure that a great annual event continues to provide outstanding family entertainment at Tropical Park.”

Santa's Enchanted Forest can still put a bid in to keep the land, but will face competition.

The event's spokesperson, Maritza Gutierrez, says Santa's will try offer the county a bid they cannot turn down.

"If we don't win the bid, there's a grinch that stole Christmas from this community. Because no one else can do a Santa’s enchanted Forrest like Santa does."

