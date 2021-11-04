Santa's Enchanted Forest Opens Thursday at New Hialeah Location

It's known for brightening the holiday season and that catchy jingle on South Florida radio and television. Now, Santa's Enchanted Forest will be known for a new location.

The iconic South Florida amusement park opens its doors Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing earlier this year its move to Hialeah Park.

“Located in the heart of Miami, Hialeah Park is a 234 acre entertainment complex and home to iconic landmark, Hialeah Park Casino,” the event announced on its website.

The park will be open until January 2nd, 2022. Parking is free and the main entrance will be located on the eastern side of the property.

Known for its dazzling light displays and carnival attractions, Santa’s Enchanted Forest has been operating in South Florida since 1983. The park lost its home at Tropical Park just before the coronavirus pandemic hit Miami-Dade County, when its lease expired without an option to renew.